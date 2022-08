As a part of Student Month Celebration: July 2022, on 18th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC conducted “International Justice Day – Moot Court” in a Physical Mode at WIRC Premises. CS Tushar Pahade, Chairman-TEFC, ICSI-WIRC, CS Karan Varma and Adv. Yahya Batatawala was the judges for the competition, various group of students participated in the event.