ICSI-WIRC organises Career Awareness Week from July 25 to July 29

As a part of Student Month Celebration: July 2022 – Career Awareness Week from 25th to 29th July, 2022, on 26th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC conducted “Career Guidance Session” at Yashwant Memorial Trust Panvel – Study Centre Mumbai in Two Sessions for Graduate and Post Graduate Students separately. Students were apprised regarding Career Opportunities in Company Secretaryship Course and various process/documentation required for registering the CS Course by Rajesh Muley, President, YMT Panvel and Prof. Malkar, YMT Panvel. Around 60 students attended the session. Students shown their interest in registering the CS Course.

