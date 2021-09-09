ICSI – WIRC organises 2 day Annual Regional Conference of Practicing Company Secretaries in Nagpur

Western India Regional Council of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India organized its Annual Regional Conference of Practicing Company Secretaries on 4th & 5th September, 2021 at Hotel Le Meridian in Nagpur.

The Conference, held on the theme “Upholding Good Governance - Excelling 360 Degree” and hosted by Nagpur Chapter of the ICSI, was graced by the benign presence of Dr. Nitin Raut Cabinet Minister, Renewable Energy and Energy Department, Govt. Maharashtra & Guardian Minister Nagpur and Justice Vijay C Daga (Retd.) Mumbai High Court as special guests.

The inaugural session of this flagship event also witnessed the presence of CS Nagendra D Rao, President The ICSI, CS Devendra D Deshpande, Vice President, The ICSI, CS Pawan G Chandak, Chairman, WIRC of ICSI, CS Khushboo Pasari- Chairperson Nagpur Chapter of WIRC of ICSI, CS Tushar Pahade- Chairman PCS Committee, WIRC of ICSI, CS Deepti Joshi, Program Director and other dignitaries from the CS fraternity.

Complementing the ICSI on the appropriately chosen theme, Dr. Nitin Raut, Cabinet Minister said that “Company Secretaries are known as Governance Professionals and are committed to holding high the standards of good corporate governance”. He also talked about the points of synergy between the ICSI and Maharashtra Government.

Honorable Justice Vijay Daga (Retired) deliberated and apprised the members on the concept of governance including integrity, fairness, transparency, accountability and responsibility. He said “Company Secretary is a key element in the progress of Industry and Economy of the country.”

CS Nagendra D Rao, President, The ICSI, deliberated on the various initiatives taken by the ICSI for the benefit of the students and the members of the ICSI

CS Devendra Deshpande, Vice President the ICSI, appreciated the efforts of Nagpur Chapter ably led by CS Khushboo Pasari and congratulated the entire team.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 01:28 AM IST