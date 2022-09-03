e-Paper Get App
ICSI-WIRC organise Career Awareness Program

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 02:18 AM IST
On 23rd August, 2022, ICSI-WIRC conducted “Career Guidance Session” at St. Andrew’s Junior College, Bandra West, Mumbai. WIRO Resource Person and CS Sachin Toraskar, PCS, Mumbai apprised students regarding Career Opportunities in Company Secretaryship Course and various process/documentation required for registering the CS Course. More than 300 students attended the sessions. Frederick Arland, Vice Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Sunny Fernandes and Prof. Bosco grace the occasion with their presence.

