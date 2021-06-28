ICSI-WIRC jointly with Beti Foundation Charitable Trust organise vax drive

ICSI-WIRC jointly with Beti Foundation Charitable Trust has successfully conducted Vaccination Drive on June 15, 2021. Around 200 Members / Students from Mumbai participated in the Vaccination Drive. CS Pawan G Chandak, Chairman, ICSI-WIRC has initiated Vaccination Drive for CS Fraternity residing in Mumbai. CS Yogesh Choudhary, Program Coordinator and Regional Council Member, ICSI-WIRC present at the time of Vaccination Drive.