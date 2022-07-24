ICSI-WIRC conducts Training Induction Program

As a part of Student Month Celebration: July 2022, on 22nd July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC participated in the “Training Induction Program” conducted by ICSI-HQ through Virtual Mode. The session was attended by students in physical mode at WIRC Premises. Speaker for the program was A. K. Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Directorate of Training and Placement, The ICSI. Students were apprised regarding various process/documentation required to be completed while undergoing training. Around 46 students attended the session.

