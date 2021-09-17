ICSI-WIRC conduct Teacher’s Conference on the theme “Empowering Educators”

ICSI-WIRC has successfully conducted Teacher’s Conference on theme “Empowering Educators” on 09 September 2021 with Chetana’s Hazarimal Somani College for Degree College Teachers and with Thakur College of Science and Commerce for Junior College Teachers. Around 150 Teachers from various colleges and institutions all over the India participated in the event.

Sessions were conducted on the following key areas – Life Skills “Stress Management”, Company Law and Career Opportunities for Company Secretary.

The esteemed Speaker for this program was Sharmishtha Ranade and CS Chetan Gandhi. Chief Guest Mrs. C. T. Chakraborty, Principal, Thakur College of Science and Commerce, Mumbai and Ms. Niyomi Fonseca, HOD – Self Financing Department, Chetana’s Self Financing Courses. Session was inaugurated by CS Pawan Chandak, Chairman, ICSI-WIRC.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 01:17 AM IST