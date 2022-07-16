ICSI-WIRC celebrates Memorial Lecture on Corporate Governance to commemorate contribution of late CS Deepak Kumar Khaitan, Ex Central Council Member

ICSI-WIRC is Celebrating “Student Month July-2022”. On 11th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC celebrated “Memorial Lecture on Corporate Governance” through Online Mode. Session has been delivered by CS S Sudhakar, Vice-President, Reliance Industries Ltd., CS Ashish Garg, Past President, The ICSI, CS Nagendra D. Rao, Immediate Past President, The ICSI. Around 52 students of the ICSI attended the event.

