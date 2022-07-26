ICSI-WIRC celebrates July-2022 as Student Month

e-Paper Get App

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 02:03 AM IST
article-image

As a part of Student Month Celebration: July 2022, on 21st July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC conducted Joint Program with Maharashtra National Law University on the topic “Changing Dimension of Industrial Relations in Present Scenario” in a Virtual Mode. Speakers for the program were Dr. Anil Variath, Registrar, MNLU and CS Tushar Pahade, TEFC-Chairman, WIRC. Around 55 students and faculties participated in the session.

