ICSI-WIRC is celebrating “Student Month July-2022". On 7th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC celebrated "Faculty Induction Program on Importance of Values and Emotional Intelligence in Education" at Shriniwas Bagarka Jr. College, Andheri East, Mumbai in a physical mode. Also Faculty Induction Program conducted through Online Mode by ICSI-WIRC under the leadership of CS Rajesh Tarpara, Chairman, WIRC. Around 30 teachers/faculties Shriniwas Bagarka College and around 15 faculties of ICSI-WIRC attended the session.

