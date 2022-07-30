ICSI-WIRC Celebrates Career Awareness Week

As a part of Student Month Celebration: July 2022 – Career Awareness Week from 25th to 29th July, 2022, on 25th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC conducted “Career Guidance Session” at M L Dahanukar College of Commerce, Vile Parle. Speaker for the program was Vimala Jogadia, Sr. Exe. Assistant, WIRC. Students were apprised regarding Career Opportunities in Company Secretaryship Course and various process/documentation required for registering the CS Course. Around 60 students attended the session. Students shown their interest in registering the CS Course.