e-Paper Get App

ICSI-WIRC Celebrates Career Awareness Week

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 01:54 AM IST
article-image

As a part of Student Month Celebration: July 2022 – Career Awareness Week from 25th to 29th July, 2022, on 25th July, 2022, ICSI-WIRC conducted “Career Guidance Session” at M L Dahanukar College of Commerce, Vile Parle. Speaker for the program was Vimala Jogadia, Sr. Exe. Assistant, WIRC. Students were apprised regarding Career Opportunities in Company Secretaryship Course and various process/documentation required for registering the CS Course. Around 60 students attended the session. Students shown their interest in registering the CS Course.

HomeCorporate-galleryICSI-WIRC Celebrates Career Awareness Week

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Only two people benefitting from the Ranveer Singh FIR

Mumbai: Only two people benefitting from the Ranveer Singh FIR

Ola and Uber to merge? Here's what we know so far

Ola and Uber to merge? Here's what we know so far

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

Illegal bar row: Delhi HC issues 'delete & remove' order to Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera over posts...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...

'Will go five steps ahead of Uttar Pradesh, carry out encounters': Karnataka Minister Ashwath...