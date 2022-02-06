ICSI welcomes Union Budget 2022

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) applauded the Union Budget 2022, unveiled by the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1st February, 2022.

Focusing on the four pillars: Productivity, Climate Action, Financing Investment and PM Gati Shakti plan, Budget 2022 is aimed at growth and sustainability. The proposal such as Kissan Drone for crop assessment and digitization of land records will be a forward looking step in inclusive development of farming. Besides this, Sovereign Green Bonds, Battery Swapping Policy, Energy Service Company Business model in large commercial buildings etc. are commendable initiatives on Climate Action.

Giving his insight on the budget, CS Devendra V Deshpande, President, The ICSI said, “It is a very progressive budget aiming at inclusive development through incentivising MSME sector and start-ups. It proposes to strengthen the digital payment eco system which will have positive impact on Ease Of Doing Business and would promote FDI as well. Besides this, the introduction of Digital Currency is forward looking step and would place India at the International Platform in this arena.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:54 PM IST