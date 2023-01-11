ICSI National Awards 2022: Happiest Minds awarded ‘Best Governed Company’ in the Medium Category

Anantha Subramanyam K

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited, a ‘Born Digital. Born Agile’, Mindful IT Company, has announced that it has won the “Best Governed Company in Listed Segment: Medium Category - National Awards for Excellence in Corporate Governance” and Company Secretary, Praveen Kumar Darshankar was presented with the “Governance Professional of the Year” award at the 22nd edition of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) National Awards 2022. Happiest Minds’ Executive Chairman, Ashok Soota has been conferred the “ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality for the year 2022”.

The ICSI National Awards for Corporate Governance was instituted in the year 2001; it identifies, fosters and rewards the culture of evolving globally acceptable standards of Corporate Governance among Indian Companies, bestowing the ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance every year on the Best-Governed Companies in India. The awards were presented at a ceremony held on January 6, 2023, in Mumbai by an eminent jury headed by the Justice P. Sathasivam, Former Chief Justice of India.

Venkatraman Narayanan, MD & CFO, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, “We are happy and proud to receive both the best-governed company and ‘Governance Professional of the Year’ in the medium category for 2022. It is a matter of great pride that these awards have come just within 2 years of being listed. The acknowledgment from the Institute is testimony to the highest levels of Corporate Governance and practices we have tried to instill at Happiest Minds from its inception. Being a good corporate citizen is a continuous journey and I am extremely thankful to our people and our Board for their continued support.”

Ashok Soota, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies said, “it is a rare honor and privilege to be conferred the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance’. I would like to thank the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the eminent Jury led by Mr Justice P Sathasivam for the same.”

Founded in 2011, Happiest Minds is recognized among India’s Top 50, Asia’s Top 100 and Top 50 India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and the Golden Peacock Business Excellence Award 2021. Designed for perpetuity, the company endeavors to mindfully leverage its digital technology-led business excellence for its people, clients and community, powered by its mission statement of “Happiest People . Happiest Customers”.