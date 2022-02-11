ICSI inks MOU with K. R. Mangalam University, Gurugram

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with K. R. Mangalam University, Gurugram under the ICSI Academic Collaboration Initiative.

The objective of the MOU is to facilitate a comprehensive partnership for imparting knowledge and skills in the areas of Joint Academic Research, Joint Workshops and Professional Development Programme for students and academicians of both the Institutes.

CS Devendra V. Deshpande, President, The ICSI and Gp Captain Praveen Mahajan, Registrar, KR Mangalam University signed the MoU on behalf of the Institute and the University respectively. CS Manish Gupta, Vice President, The ICSI; Prof. Pushplata Tripathi, Officiating Vice Chancellor, KRMU; and Prof. Rajat Gera, Dean, School of Management & Commerce, KRMU were also present on the occasion.

Emphasising on the need of such collaborations, CS Devendra V Deshpande, President ICSI, said that “Developing well qualified professionals is the responsibility of both academia and industry. The collaboration would help in equipping the young professionals with the necessary skill set and competency to analyse and match the emerging technologies that could impact businesses”.

Prof. Pushplata Tripathi, Officiating Vice Chancellor, KRMU, expressed her delight in being a part of this endeavour and talked about how this partnership between the two institutes will go a long way in leveraging opportunities arising out of cross-institutional relevance.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:16 PM IST