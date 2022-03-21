ICSI inks MOU with Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dr. D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University), Pune on 13.03.2022 at Birla Matoshree Sabhagriha, Mumbai under the ICSI Academic Collaboration Initiative.

The objective of the MOU is to facilitate a comprehensive partnership for imparting knowledge and skills in the areas of Joint Academic Research, Joint Workshops and Professional Development Programme for students and academicians of both the Institutes.

CS Devendra V. Deshpande, President, The ICSI and Dr. N. J. Pawar, Vice Chancellor, Dr. D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) signed the MoU on behalf of the Institute and the University respectively. CS Nagendra D. Rao, Immediate Past President, The ICSI, CS Praveen Soni, Central Council Member, The ICSI, Dr. Chetan Chaudhari, Director & Dean- Faculty of Management, Dr. D Y Patil Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University),CS Rajesh Tarpara, Chairman, WIRC of ICSI, CS Snehal Shah, Vice-Chairman, WIRC of ICSI, CS Hrishikesh Wagh, Treasurer, WIRC of ICSI, CS Pawan G Chandak, Past Chairman, WIRC of ICSI were also present on the occasion.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:16 PM IST