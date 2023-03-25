ICSI flags off its 1st National Women’s Conference in Kolkata

The 1st National Women’s Conference of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) was inaugurated by Chief Guest, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Finance & Programme Monitoring and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Government of West Bengal, in Kolkata on Friday. The theme of the two-day (23-24 March 2023) conference 'Empowered Women: Inspiring a Better Tomorrow' is in alignment with India’s G-20 priority of women-led development and will focus on the significant role played by women in driving the economic and social progress of a country. “I am honoured to be here at the first National Women’s Conference by ICSI and express my gratitude to ICSI for choosing Kolkata to start this annual initiative. Women are already empowered and we have to celebrate this empowerment with the entire society,” said Chandrima Bhattacharya, who holds the additional ministerial portfolios of Land and Land Reforms & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Minister of State for Planning and Statistics in the Government of West Bengal. Humbled with the appreciation, CS Manish Gupta, President, ICSI, said, “Currently women account for nearly 50% of Company Secretaries (CS) in India and ICSI is working out a scheme to create more opportunities for them. The Institute has always been at the forefront when it comes to women’s empowerment. In fact, important departments at the ICSI are also led by Women”.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)