ICSI celebrates Teacher’s Week with the theme “Empowering Educators”

Every year the Institute of Company Secretaries of India celebrates Teacher’s Week from 5th to 11th September, 2022 on the theme “Empowering Educators”.

As a part of celebration, ICSI-WIRC has successfully conducted Teacher’s Conference on theme “Empowering Educators” on 16 September 2022 in a Physical Mode at Nagindas Khandwala College, Malad West, Mumbai. Around 70 Teachers from various colleges and institutions all over the Mumbai attended the event physically.

Sessions were conducted on the following key areas – Life Skills “Conflict Management”, Cos. Act 2013: SEBI and Career Opportunities for Company Secretary.

The esteemed Speaker for this program was Sharmishtha Ranade and CS Anand Kankani. Session was inaugurated by Chief Guest Ancy Jose, Director, Nagindas Khandwala College, Mumbai and Guest of Honour Prof. (Dr.) Moushumi Datta, Principal, Nagindas Khandwala College, Mumbai. Dr. (Ms.) Mona Mehta and Vice-Principal, Nagindas Khandwala College, Mumbai graced the occasion.

Director and Principal, Nagindas Khandwala College delighted and felt proud to organize this unique Teacher’s Conference in their college. They appreciated the efforts and congratulated the Institute of Company Secretaries of India for the gratitude shown for the teachers to celebrate the Teacher’s Week during 5th to 11th September, 2022.