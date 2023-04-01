 ICS 2023 Conference organized by NMIMS
ICS 2023 Conference organized by NMIMS

Updated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 02:01 AM IST
article-image

The International Conference on Statistics (ICS 2023) was organised by SVKM’s NMIMS Nilkalmal School of Mathematics, Applied Statistics & Analytics (NSoMASA) in collaboration with IDFC First Bank. The three-day conference saw engaging discussions on the latest developments in the field of statistics. Dr Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dr Sushil Kulkarni, Dean, NSOMASA, Prof Sunil Shirvaiker, Prog Director (Stats), NSOMASA, Dr KS Madhava Rao, Professor, NSOMASA, Dr Pradnya Khandeparkar, Associate Professor, NSOMASA, Dr Leena Kulkarni, Assistant Professor, NSOMASA, and Prof Dr DS Prakasa Rao were on the dais.

The conference brought together renowned statisticians, researchers, and industry experts from around the world to share their research findings and discuss the latest trends and challenges in the ffield of statistics. The keynote speeches and plenary sessions were delivered by eminent personalities in the field, including Dr Somnath Datta, Avik Sarkar, Dr Girish Aras, Dr Rajesh Nandy, Dr Thomas Mathew, Prof David D Hanagal, Dr S Chandrasekhar, Dr Ashish Sengupta, Prof Dr Stefano Bonnini, Sandeep Verma, and many others.

A wide range of topics, including big data, inferential statistical learning, marginal models, drug development, explainable AI, and much more was covered during the conference. The speakers shared their insights and research findings, which sparked interesting discussions and debates among the participants.

