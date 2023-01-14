ICGS Kamala Devi commissioned by ICG VS Pathania

The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Kamala Devi was commissioned on Tuesday by the Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) VS Pathania, DG Coast at FOJ (Garden Reach).

While exclusively talking to ANI regarding the ongoing challenges in the defence sector, VS Pathania said, "There is no doubt that challenges are growing, as far as the defence sector is concerned, but it is true that we have good aircraft, fighter jets and ships.

"In the coming days, we are going to be much stronger and ready to face any maritime challenge," he added.

Notably, Kamala Devi is 48.9 meters long and 7.5 meters wide with a displacement of 308 tons. The ship is capable of achieving a maximum speed of 34 knots, powered with the MTU 4000 series Engine and propelled by three 71S type three Kamewa waterjet of Rolls Royce. The Ship will be commissioned in Haldia.

This ship is capable of undertaking multiple tasks including surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue operations, and medical evacuation. The ship is also equipped with a 30 mm 2A42 Medak Gun and a 12.7mm SRCG (Stabilized Remote Controlled Gun).