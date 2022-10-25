ICG and IN ships open to visitors at DEFEXPO-22

DEFEXPO-22, Path To Pride with the theme of ‘Make in India, Make for the World has been conducted at Gandhinagar from 18 to 22 Oct 22 with the aim to showcase the domestic defence industry production capabilities including live demonstrations of their systems. As a part of DEFEXPO-22, ICG and IN ships were open for visitors at Porbandar. Approximately 15000 civil population including school children from various schools, NCC cadets and college students witnessed the event conducted by ICG & IN. The students were enthralled after visiting the CG pavilion and witnessing the Op demo as conducted at Porbandar harbour.

ICG and IN showcased the mandate charter of duties entrusted with to the local populace especially targeted young talents to opt for carrier in Maritime Service. Also, the ICG Pavilion/ visit to Ships displayed the capabilities of Indian firms/ vendors involved in manufacturing of defence equipment thereby projected Govt of India Atma Nirbhar Abhiyaan and hence fulfilled the theme of “Make in India, make for the world” Defexpo 22”.

The event was conducted at CG jetty and Naval jetty from 18 to 22 Oct 22 wherein INS Betwa, ICGS Sajag, ICGS Sarthak and ICGS Samudra Pavak were open for visitors. Moreover, ICG had made a pavilion at jetty premises showcased the might of ICG administration and operations.

The main highlight of the event was the OP DEMO in which the live demonstration of exercises were carried out by ICG and IN. Op demo included following exercises for demonstration:

(a) Deployment of assets at short notice post receipt of information about suspicious activities in AOR (Area of Responsibility).

(b) Boarding Operations by ICG units at sea wherein speed boats were tasked for boarding as authorised. The conduct of boarding in designated manner was displayed during exercise.

(c) OSD (Oil Spill Dispersant) Spray demo by ICG Dornier was undertaken to showcase the PR capabilities of air assets.

(d) Oil Containment demo by Pollution Control boat ex-Samudra Pavak was displayed in which the boat was shown towing an inflatable barge of capacity 30 tons capable of transporting recovered oil from scene of action to ship or ashore.

(e) ALH MK-III SAR demo in which survivors were picked up by ALH using winch strop and SAR basket.

(f) Indian Navy FICs (Fast Interceptor Crafts) demonstrated high speed demo in formationtwo FICs participated in the event.

(g) Flypast by two CGDO and one ALH Mk-III were demonstrated for showcasing theMight of ICG airpower.

(h) Illumination demo by IBs C-161 and C-445 was demonstrate high speed manoeuvre and firing of signal pistols in sequence