ICAI elects New Torchbearers for the year 2023-24

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 02:02 AM IST
article-image
ICAI CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI (2023 -24) |
The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today elected its new President & Vice-President for the term 2023-24.

CA. Aniket Sunil Talati has been elected as the President and CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Vice-President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India w.e.f. February 12, 2023.

