ICAI elects New Torchbearers for the year 2023-24

ICAI CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI (2023 -24) |

The Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) today elected its new President & Vice-President for the term 2023-24.

CA. Aniket Sunil Talati has been elected as the President and CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been elected as the Vice-President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India w.e.f. February 12, 2023.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)