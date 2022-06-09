ICAI celebrates ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’- “Iconic Day”

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised the “Iconic Day” today on June 8th 2022 at New Delhi commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence as a part of country wide Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations. The event at New Delhi was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Arun Singh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Guest of Honour, Rajesh Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India. Present on the occasion were CA. (Dr) Debashis Mitra, President; CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, Vice-President, and Central & Regional Council Members of ICAI.

Working under the jurisdiction of Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, ICAI as a part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” (AKAM) celebrations is organizing plethora of activities throughout the country like spreading Financial & Tax Literacy through Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan; Go Green Drive towards Sustainable India; educating younger generation as a part of Career Counselling Drive about the theme of AKAM and many more such activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Singh, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and a Chartered Accountant shared “The nation is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and it is pertinent to mention that Financial inclusion of all citizens is the key towards the economic growth and development of our nation.

He further added “The Digital India initiative of the Government is enabling faceless tax assessments for corporates and individuals, making the taxation system more robust and efficient. The Chartered Accountants have wholeheartedly contributed towards the smooth implementation of the GST system throughout the country, through which the tax collections are now over Rs 1 lakh crore every month.”