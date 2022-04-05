IBC & NBCC organises seminar on 'Contribution of Construction Industry in Building of Independent India'

NBCC (India) Limited and Indian Buildings Congress (IBC), jointly organized half- day Seminar on the topic “Contribution of Construction Industry in Building of Independent India” to deliberate upon the technical advancements in Built Environment in Independent India.

Kamran Rizvi, Addl. Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) was the Chief Guest of the program. PK Gupta, CMD, NBCC; Parimal Rai, (IAS) Former Chief Secretary, Goa & Past President, IBC along with distinguished professionals, construction industry experts and Senior Officers from NBCC & IBC graced the occasion. The seminar was organized at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 to commemorate one year of successful completion of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and received an overwhelming response by the participants.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:55 PM IST