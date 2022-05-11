IASAP’s 17th National Convention held in Tamil Nadu

The 17th National Convention of the Indian Association of Secretaries & Administrative Professionals (IASAP) was hosted by the Tamil Nadu Chapter from 28th April to 1st May 2022 at Radisson Blu Resorts, Temple Bay, Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.

IASAP which was founded in 1970 is the only Institute of lady Secretaries and Administrative Professionals in India having its Chapters in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, totaling over 1500 members. IASAP is affiliated to the Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals in Asia-Pacific. Last year, IASAP lost its dear President Emeritus, Homai Mehta, who is deeply missed by all members and whose memory will be cherished forever. Our members pledge to keep her memory alive as we continue to collaborate and communicate the vision she had for IASAP through dedicated interactions and consistent networking -spreading its reach far and wide across our nation and beyond. Both Homai and Homi Mehta were stalwarts and true leaders of IASAP.

IASAP has been organizing its National Convention for members every alternate year, for many years in Mumbai (Head Quarters) and at its six Chapters in India. The core team organizers of this Convention comprised : Surekha Johnson, Convention Chairperson; Mangalapriya Balaji, Chairperson-Tamil Nadu Chapter; Sudha R B, Arasi Shanmugam; Gita Rajamani, Usha Reddy and Jessie Edwards. The theme for this National Convention, “Restore Renew Revive”, was chosen to reflect on areas which seemed unimportant in our quest for success, until the pandemic struck. We woke up to the need to restore our Mother Earth, renew our commitments to ecology and revive what we lost. Let us all put this pandemic behind us and march forward with renewed enthusiasm and vigor so that we are back again leading normal and healthy lives, with relevant lessons learnt. The objective of the Convention was to provide the best in terms of knowledge-sharing and networking. The sessions that followed helped members to enhance their careers, thus making themselves an integral part of their organizations. The changing atmosphere of the workplace requires our changed mindsets and skills. Corporates need a dynamic and multi-tasking work force with foresight and creativity. Surely, this is the need of the hour!

At the inaugural ceremony on Day 1, the Chief Guest and Special Invitee, Dr. Jayshree Suresh, Former Dean, SRM University & Present Head of MBA-Crescent School of Business and Lt. Gen. Arun, YSM, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding, Dakshin Bharat Area, addressed the gathering of 140 delegates from Mumbai HQ and the 6 Chapters, led by the All India President, Kashmira Gamadia and Co-President, Edna Martis. The final round of the pre-selected Best Practice Competition was held, and Tamil Nadu Chapter’s ‘Project Light House’ was selected for the Award. Days 2 and 3 had interactive sessions during the day by eminent speakers on various topics of interest like – ‘Fostering Entrepreneurship’, ‘Sustainable Living’, ‘Wellness Focus-Health’, ‘Mind & Body Wellness’, ‘Expanding Horizons beyond Work’, followed by a short visit to the archaeological sites of Mahabalipuram. Performances by each Chapter were based on different themes and were held at the late evening get-togethers. A ‘Bazaar’ was organized by each Chapter and the proceeds collected, given as a donation to a NGO of Tamil Nadu Chapter.

This National Convention shaped up to be an excellent and memorable with outstanding networking opportunities. The backdrop of the beautiful and historic city of Mahabalipuram added to the aura of the Convention, providing lasting memories beyond one’s imagination. Members expressed their enthusiasm to meet again at the 18th National Convention to be hosted by West Bengal Chapter in 2024, to renew and assist members in their professional growth, knowledge, techniques, skills and attitudes in this competitive and technological field of secretarial science.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:10 AM IST