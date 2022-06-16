IASAP, FoT and XIE initiate tree plantation drive in Mahim

Indian Association of Secretaries & Administrative Professionals (IASAP), in association with the National Society of the Friends of the Trees (FoT) and the Xavier Institute of Engineering (XIE), initiated a tree plantation drive on June 11, 2022 at the XIE campus at Mahim, Mumbai. Dr. Arun Sawant, President FoT explained the importance of growing trees and plants in the heart of Mumbai city - how they purify the air by absorbing up all the carbon emissions and at the same time beautify our concrete city. As we all know, our planet needs a major detox - a detox from all the chemicals and pollutants around us. The universal poisoning affects our minds, our bodies, our genes, our grandkids, and all life on Earth. Jitendra Pardesh, BMC Garden Superintendent also spoke a few words and commended IASAP, FoT and XIE for the good work done. Father Dr John Rose, Director of XIE thanked IASAP for this initiative.

IASAP gave a donation to XIE for the upkeep of the trees planted.

The tree plantation drive kick-started with the first plant being planted by Dr. A D Sawant along with Kashmira Gamadia, IASAP President, All-India. This was followed by Dr Pheroza Godrej, President Emeritus FoT planting along with IASAP members. IASAP members very enthusiastically took part in the planting of trees. A total of 80 trees were planted.

A special Environment Day fun Quiz was organized by IASAP for its members. A mix of topical and GK-based questions that directly impact our day-to-day lives were part of the Quiz. Overall, this first of its kind event for IASAP, was satisfying, enjoyable with the thought that if human race had to progress, it had to stay connected with Mother Nature for we have Only One Earth.

Although IASAP is an organization for Secretaries and Administrative Professionals, it considers it its duty to rid our planet of these toxins and return Mother Earth to the clean, healthy condition which our forefathers enjoyed, and our grandchildren should enjoy too.