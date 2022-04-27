IASAP Celebrates Administrative Professionals Day on April 23

Indian Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals (IASAP) founded in 1970 is the only institute of lady Secretaries and Administrative Professionals in India having Chapters in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, totaling to over 1500 members. IASAP is affiliated to the Association of Secretaries and Administrative Professionals in Asia-Pacific (ASA).

IASAP, Mumbai Headquarters has been annually organizing the traditional Administrative Professionals Lunch for its members for the last 36 years. This year a difference was made by an informal exciting lunch, held on 23 April 2022 at Thai Naam, J W Marriot with celebrated Chef Ananda Soloman. The theme for this year’s Admin Day celebration was “Let’s Root for Each Other and Watch Each Other Grow”. Thus all the members were given a small plant to nurture and grow, donated by our member Meher Panthaki. Two packets of Jello were very graciously donated by our member Persis Sethna. A.P. Day was celebrated in true spirit with our special Guest, Ms. Ritu Lakhotia, CFO of Alvarez & Marshall. Ritu is a CA and MBA from IIM-Lucknow. She is also a marathoner and a keen sports enthusiast. IASAP Newsletter ‘The Professional Secretary’ was released by our Past President and Editor, Moti Vazifdar and Guest of Honour Ms Ritu Lakhotia. Thereafter it was circulated to all the members present. YOU MAKE A DIFFERENCE and together WE MAKE A DIFFERENCE was emphasized under the able and dynamic leadership of our President, All-India, Kashmira Gamadia, with assistance from Immediate Past President Edna Martis, Hon. Secretary Vijaylaxmi Amin, Hon. Treasurer Binaifer Daruwala and Governing Council Members Rashna Ardesher and Joan Lobo. All India Past Presidents are always eager to lend their support and guidance to the Governing Council members in furthering the activities of IASAP.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 03:31 PM IST