IAF conducts National Level Logistics Seminar Logisem Vayu - 2022'

A national seminar on Logistics Management was held on 28 April 2022 at Air Force Auditorium, New Delhi. Chief of the Air Staff inaugurated the seminar and delivered the keynote address. He emphasized on the need for exploiting advancements in digital technologies, which would aid in sustaining logistics stamina in support of operations. CAS also urged stakeholders in IAF to work towards achieving the broad aims of the National Logistics Policy (NLP) and Atmanirbharta goals of Govt of India.

Prominent speakers and subject matter experts shared their views on NLP and Logistics in National Defence. Renowned consultants from the industry spoke about new technologies in Supply Chain Management. Selected logisticians of IAF presented their views on 'Logistics for Combat Operations and Futuristic needs of IAF'. These 'talks' generated a lot of interest amongst the participants of the seminar, which was live streamed pan-IAF.

A document on logistics philosophy of IAF titled 'Tenets of Logistics' and a book on history of Logistics in IAF titled 'Footprints in Sands of Time' were released. The 'Tenets of Logistics' in IAF outlines the logistics credo in terms of concept of logistics operations, core functional areas, leveraging technology for conduct of business processes and necessity for jointness with sister services.

