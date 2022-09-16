e-Paper Get App
IAF concludes Exercise Pitch Black 2022

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 01:55 AM IST
article-image

The Indian Air Force contingent participating in Exercise Pitch Black 22 in Australia has returned after successful participation in the multinational exercise.

Exercise Pitch Black 22 was hosted by the Royal Australian Air Force at its Darwin Air Base. Spanning over a duration of three weeks, the exercise saw the participation of 17 Air Forces and over 2500 military personnel. The IAF contingent included four Su-30 MKI & two C-17 aircraft. The participating forces took part in various multi-aircraft combat drills by day & night, simulating complex aerial scenarios, involving large formations.

The exercise provided an opportunity for the air forces to share best practices and experiences. The event witnessed a collaborative spirit that has led to a better understanding of each other's capabilities & a bonhomie that will lead to enduring ties between the participating nations.

