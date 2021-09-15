IAA announces star studded jury for IndIAA Awards 2021 with Suresh Narayanan as the chairman

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has announced a very senior jury of advertisers who will judge the prestigious IndIAA Awards on 16th September 2021 in Mumbai.

Megha Tata, President IAA, said: "I am delighted to announce a truly top-ranking jury panel for this year's IndIAA awards, with Mr. Suresh Narayanan as its Chairperson. These awards have gained in stature and popularity with every passing year. With its accent on honest hardworking advertising, the IndIAA awards have found favour with the entire marcom fraternity. And with all co-creators attending the awards presentation ceremony, it makes for a wonderful audience."

Abhishek Karnani, IndIAA Awards Committee, Chairman, said: "The IndIAA Awards are unique. They are judged only by advertisers, who are the first judges of creative work in any case. Also, these are the people who invest their money in the advertising they approve of. The awards celebrate honest hardworking advertising. Also, the awards are accepted by all co-creators of the awards. Finally, knowledge partners ensure that all advertising that is fit to be placed before the august jury finds a place there.”

The jury members include: Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO, Matrimony.com; Neil George, MD, Nivea India; Abhishek Lodha, MD, Lodha Group; Srinandan Sundaram, Executive Director, Foods & Refreshment, Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Vice President, F&R, Unilever, South Asia; Shalini Raghavan, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Nykaa & Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer & VP, Fabric Care, P&G India; and Ruchira Jaitly, Head of Marketing, Portfolio and Go To Market - HMD (home of Nokia).

The IndIAA awards would be presented at a glittering function in October.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 01:49 PM IST