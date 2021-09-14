Hungry for cargo – Western Railway meets freight customers

In light of Hon’ble MR’s vision for enhancing freight traffic with a dictum of ‘Hungry for Cargo’, a web conference with Freight Customers was held on 7th September 2021. The web conference was presided over by Alok Kansal - General Manager of Western Railway. On this occasion, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Principal Chief Operations Manager and other Principal Heads of Departments of Western Railway were also present, while Divisional Railway Managers with Senior Divisional Commercial Managers and Senior Divisional Operating Managers were present through web from their Divisional headquarters.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, more than 40 representatives of various parties dealing with Railways participated in the Webinar, including major customers like Adani Port, Reliance Industries, Gandhidham Chamber of Commerce, IFFCO, GNFC, Ultratech cement, Wonder cement, CTA Logistics, KRIBHCO, TCL, Amazon, Flipkart etc.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:20 PM IST