HULAHUL culminates Kala Mahotsav -2022

On October 2, 2022, the HULAHUL Foundation (Hands United for Lifelong Aid & Human Upliftment Lever Foundation) culminated the Kala Mahotsav -2022 huge talent event at Marwari High School in Charni Road, Mumbai.

The foundation began this magnificent effort in 2018. According to Ravi Singh, the foundation's chairman, "Kala Mahotsav is held every year as it is an opportunity for students to reveal their hidden abilities and to hone their skills which will be helpful for the entire growth of a student at initial level of learning."

With the intention of bringing out the students' hidden creative talent on paper, the foundation first offered Kala Mahotsav as an inter-school drawing competition in 2018. The Kala Mahotsav gradually expanded the range and level of competition by offering a variety of events, from literary arts like elocution and essay competitions to performing arts like music and dance to decorative arts like mehendi competition, through which the participants will receive extensive exposure to the diversity of Indian arts and are expected to develop a sense of responsibility for and pride in India's rich cultural heritage.

Participants in Kala Mahotsav are divided in to two groups, Group A (Std. 5-7) and Group B (Std. 8-12), in order to conduct the various competitions. Twenty (20) schools participated in the Kala Mahotsav, and 1015 students actively engaged, which was a resounding response from the many South Mumbai schools.

On Sunday, 2nd October the wheels started rolling at 9.30 am. in the morning at Marwari High School with great enthusiasm. To choose the winners from the chosen competitors through an elimination stage, a panel of judges was constituted. Panel of judges was constituted of Ms. Tanu Srivastava an eminent music composer and singer for judging singing competition. Sameer Mayekar & Vishwas Panchal for drawing Competition and other few notable judges for other different competitions.

Blossoms S.T. High School received the Best School Award while St. Teresa High School took second place in the Final Round results, which were announced with a boom during the stunning closing ceremony. The Best Teacher Representative Award went to Ms. Sonal Shukla of Blossoms High School. Every competitor received a participation certificate, and the winners received trophies and merit certificates.

Following award distribution, Ms. Tanu Srivastava, the guest of honour at the closing ceremony, complimented all of the winners and praised the effort and goal behind holding Kala Mahotsav by HULAHUL foundation. She also expressed her gratitude to the entire HULAHUL Team for organising the Kala Mahotsav-2022 in such a wonderful and admirable manner and best wishes for their next endeavours.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the foundation's assistant treasurer, Ms. Afreen Mazgaonkar, proposed a vote of appreciation on behalf of the organisation to all notable visitors, sponsors, dignitaries, and volunteers for their cooperation. The national anthem brought an end to the closing ceremony.