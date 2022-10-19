e-Paper Get App
HUDCO signs MoU with MoHUA

FPJ BureauUpdated: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 02:09 AM IST
HUDCO has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for setting key targets for the financial year 2022-23. The MoU was signed between Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA and Kamran Rizvi, Chairman and Managing Director, HUDCO in the presence of Surendra Kumar Badge, Addl Secretary of MoHUA, M. Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning) and D. Guhan, Director (Finance) HUDCO.

