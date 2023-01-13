HUDCO organizes International Training Programme for Overseas Professionals under MEA, ITEC

HUDCO’s Human Settlement Management Institute (HSMI) is organizing the 50th ITEC Programme sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), GoI, on ‘Realizing the Right to Adequate Housing in the Context of Habitat III New Urban Agenda - Policies, Planning and Practices” from 9th January to 17th February, 2023. Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, inaugurated the training programme in the presence of HUDCO Directors M. Nagaraj (Corporate Planning), and D. Guhan, (Finance) and other senior officials of HUDCO and HSMI.

The six-week training programme which aims to address the concept of rights-based approaches for affordable housing, is being attended by 24 participants from 20 countries viz., Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Namibia, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sudan, Syria and Tanzania.