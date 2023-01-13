e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryHUDCO organizes International Training Programme for Overseas Professionals under MEA, ITEC

HUDCO organizes International Training Programme for Overseas Professionals under MEA, ITEC

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 01:13 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

HUDCO’s Human Settlement Management Institute (HSMI) is organizing the 50th ITEC Programme sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), GoI, on ‘Realizing the Right to Adequate Housing in the Context of Habitat III New Urban Agenda - Policies, Planning and Practices” from 9th January to 17th February, 2023. Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, inaugurated the training programme in the presence of HUDCO Directors M. Nagaraj (Corporate Planning), and D. Guhan, (Finance) and other senior officials of HUDCO and HSMI.

The six-week training programme which aims to address the concept of rights-based approaches for affordable housing, is being attended by 24 participants from 20 countries viz., Azerbaijan, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Namibia, Nigeria, Paraguay, Peru, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Sudan, Syria and Tanzania.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

HUDCO organizes International Training Programme for Overseas Professionals under MEA, ITEC

HUDCO organizes International Training Programme for Overseas Professionals under MEA, ITEC

Haveri – Devaragudda Section of Hubballi -Chijajur Route doubled

Haveri – Devaragudda Section of Hubballi -Chijajur Route doubled

Babus, mantris & buzz: Hardeep S. Puri calls on the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Babus, mantris & buzz: Hardeep S. Puri calls on the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

OTPC inks MOU WITH APDCL to develop 250 MW battery energy storage system in Assam, to attract Rs...

OTPC inks MOU WITH APDCL to develop 250 MW battery energy storage system in Assam, to attract Rs...

Hardeep S. Puri calls on the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali

Hardeep S. Puri calls on the President of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali