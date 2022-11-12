HUDCO observes Vigilance Awareness Week 2022

HUDCO observed Vigilance Awareness Week on this year’s theme “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation”. The Integrity pledge was administered to HUDCO officials and during the week, an essay and slogan writing competition and lecture on ‘Preventive Vigilance’ were organized in HUDCO offices pan-India, to create awareness against corrupt practices and to promote probity in public life to achieve a corruption-free society. The officials were also administered the Unity Pledge to mark National Unity Day.

Further, a Vigilance Awareness programme was organized at the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Boys School, Nizamuddin Basti, Sarai Kale Khan, New Delhi. The students participated enthusiastically in this event and shared their thoughts on the theme by way of speech/poetry/songs. M. Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning), D. Guhan, Director (Finance) and other senior HUDCO officials felicitated the participating students.