HUDCO makes final dividend payout

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Hardeep Singh Puri was presented the final dividend cheque of Rs.336.24 crore for the year 2021-22, by Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO in the presence of Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, S.K Bagde, Additional Secretary MoHUA, M Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning), HUDCO, D Guhan, Director (Finance), HUDCO.

HUDCO has paid the highest ever total dividend of Rs.700.66 crore to all the shareholders for the financial year 2021-22 as against Rs. 435.41 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with a 61.08% shareholding has received a total dividend of Rs.427.94 crore for the year 2021-22

