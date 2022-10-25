HUDCO makes final dividend payout

The Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Hardeep Singh Puri was presented the final dividend cheque of Rs.336.24 crore for the year 2021-22, by Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO in the presence of Manoj Joshi, Secretary, MoHUA, S.K Bagde, Additional Secretary MoHUA, M Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning), HUDCO, D Guhan, Director (Finance), HUDCO.

HUDCO has paid the highest ever total dividend of Rs.700.66 crore to all the shareholders for the financial year 2021-22 as against Rs. 435.41 crore for the financial year 2020-21.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with a 61.08% shareholding has received a total dividend of Rs.427.94 crore for the year 2021-22