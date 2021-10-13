HUDCO makes final dividend payout

The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Hardeep Singh Puri was presented the final dividend cheque of Rs.174.23 crore @ 14.25% for the year 2020-21, by Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO in the presence of D S Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA, M Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning), HUDCO, D Guhan, Director (Finance), HUDCO. HUDCO has declared overall dividend of Rs. 435.41 crore to all the share holders for the Financial Year 2020-21. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with a 61.08% shareholding has received a total dividend of Rs.277.94 crore for the year 2020-21.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:04 PM IST