e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:04 PM IST

HUDCO makes final dividend payout

FPJ Bureau
ANIL

ANIL

Advertisement

The Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Hardeep Singh Puri was presented the final dividend cheque of Rs.174.23 crore @ 14.25% for the year 2020-21, by Kamran Rizvi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Chairman & Managing Director, HUDCO in the presence of D S Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA, M Nagaraj, Director (Corporate Planning), HUDCO, D Guhan, Director (Finance), HUDCO. HUDCO has declared overall dividend of Rs. 435.41 crore to all the share holders for the Financial Year 2020-21. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with a 61.08% shareholding has received a total dividend of Rs.277.94 crore for the year 2020-21.

ALSO READ

Centre's stake sale in HUDCO via OFS to open Tuesday, floor price set at Rs 45 a share

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:04 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal