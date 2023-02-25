e-Paper Get App
HUDCO hosts South African delegation

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 01:53 AM IST
article-image
The Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) hosted a delegation of nine members of the Human Settlements Portfolio Committee from Gauteng Provincial Legislature of South Africa that is visiting Delhi to understand the housing policies being implemented in India. In order to explore the possibilities of replicating successful Indian housing practices in the South African context, the delegation interacted with senior officials of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and HUDCO to understand the urbanization trends in India and the urban planning & management practices in the country, with special focus on the rehabilitation of informal settlements. The delegation also visited successful urban development projects in Delhi NCR.

