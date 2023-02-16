e-Paper Get App
HUDCO celebrates Annual Sports Day 2023

FPJ BureauUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
HUDCO celebrated its Annual Sports Day at the Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi. M. Nagaraj, DCP HUDCO, welcomed Manoj Joshi, Secretary MoHUA and S.K.Bagde, Additional Secretary, MoHUA, who also participated in the activities with fervor and friendly competition. Highlighting the benefits of following a fitness regimen, Joshi urged all officials and employees to make exercise a part of their daily routine, so as to prevent lifestyle diseases.

HUDCO officials and their family members participated in the games with great fervour and enthusiasm.

