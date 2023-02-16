HUDCO celebrates Annual Sports Day 2023

HUDCO celebrated its Annual Sports Day at the Thyagaraj Stadium, New Delhi. M. Nagaraj, DCP HUDCO, welcomed Manoj Joshi, Secretary MoHUA and S.K.Bagde, Additional Secretary, MoHUA, who also participated in the activities with fervor and friendly competition. Highlighting the benefits of following a fitness regimen, Joshi urged all officials and employees to make exercise a part of their daily routine, so as to prevent lifestyle diseases.

HUDCO officials and their family members participated in the games with great fervour and enthusiasm.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)