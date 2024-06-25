HUDCO celebrates 10th International Yoga Day 2024

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day pan India at its Regional Offices and Corporate Office. The main function was held at New Delhi with an enriching session led by experts from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). This session explained some of the important yoga asans which could be practiced by all for healthy living.

Delegates and employees also enjoyed a forest walk on this day. Speaking on this occasion, M. Nagaraj, Director, Corporate Planning impressed on the usefulness of yoga for balancing mind, body and soul. It is for this reason that yoga is being practiced since ages. Sanjay Kulshrestha, Chairman and Managing Director, HUDCO, emphasized the importance of yoga and encouraged everyone to wholeheartedly integrate yoga into their daily routine.