HUDCO and RITES Limited Sign MoU to Boost Infrastructure and Urban Development in India

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) and RITES Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership aimed at advancing infrastructure and urban development projects across India. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both organizations, as they combine their strengths to accelerate the nation's infrastructure development. The MoU was officially signed by Dr. Sukanya Ghosh, Executive Director (Consultancy Services) HUDCO, and Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Strategy Officer RITES Limited, in the presence of Sanjay Kulshreshtha, Chairman and Managing Director HUDCO, and Rahul Mithal, CMD RITES Limited, and other senior officials.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework that allows both organizations to take up a comprehensive range of consultancy and fee-based projects. HUDCO will extend finance for a variety of infrastructure projects, while RITES will leverage its consultancy expertise to support projects funded by HUDCO. The partnership aims to transform India's infrastructure landscape by ensuring comprehensive support to sectors such as metro rail, roads, airports, ports, highways, expressways, tunnels, urban transport, energy, water resources, waste management, and urban development.