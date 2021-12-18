HR College students organise beach clean-up of Dadar and Mahim beach, spread awareness about plastic pollution

Members of Think India HRC-Garuda Cell, a club in HR college of Commerce and Economics, organized a clean-up drive of Dadar, Prabhadevi and Mahim beach which had a participation of over 80 volunteers. The volunteers picked up non-biodegradable waste from the shore and gave the dry plastic/paper waste for recycling to a nearby scrap shop.

Students also organized a dance to promote the Swachha Bharat initiative taken by the Government of India and spread awareness about plastic pollution and proper waste disposal.

Mallika Sarda, President of Think India HRC, said, “It is time today’s youth begins to think about the country’s environmental resources, and understand the burden we have on our shoulders to work towards a cleaner and greener future.”

Nivan Sadh, In-charge of Garuda Cell said, “The environment needs to be protected by the menace of plastic and non-biodegradable waste. If we don’t think about the environment today, mother nature will swallow us in the coming years as revenge for her disrespect.”

Think India HRC is a chapter of Think India, which is a network of professionals from premium institutions all over India and aims to foster an ‘India-first’ approach in today’s youth.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:12 PM IST