HPCL’s Director – Human Resources honoured by Governor of Maharashtra

HPCL's Director – Human Resources, Dr. Pushp Kumar Joshi was felicitated by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari during "Rajeev Saraswat Samman" program organized by Shruti Samvad Sahitya Kala Akademi at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai Maharashtra.

Shruti Samvad Sahitya Kala Adakami, in memory of Late Rajiv Saraswat, former Manager - Rajbhasha at HPCL who was martyred in Mumbai terrorist attack on 26/11/2008, is organizing “Rajiv Saraswat Samman” program every year for the last 12 years in which the Nation's eminent Writers & Poets are honored. HPCL’s Director – Human Resources is the Principal Patron of Sahitya Kala Adakami and provides constant guidance and support to this Institution.

In his address, Governor, while honoring all Litterateurs as ‘Saraswat’, described the literary works as immortal. HPCL’s Director – Human Resources in his address mentioned that HPCL has always played a leading role in the field of Official Language implementation and Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar, being received by HPCL for last four years is a testimony to this fact.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 05:55 PM IST