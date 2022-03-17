HPCL sweeps PRSI National Awards’ 2021 with 14 prestigious wins

HPCL bags 14 coveted Awards at PRSI National Awards’ 2021 at the virtually held Award ceremony on 12th March 2022. The annual PRSI National Awards are the highest recognition for excellence in Public Relations & Corporate Communications. The awards assume significance since top National Companies from the Public & Private sector were competing for the esteemed awards.

The Awards won in various categories for HPCL’s excellence are Covid-19 Corporate Campaign, Communications Campaign, Event Management, Employee Communications, House Journal (English), House Journal (Hindi), E-Newsletter, Corporate Film (Hindi), Covid-19 Management Excellence, CSR implementation, Special Prestige Publication, Public Awareness Program, RTI and Sustainable Development Report.

The awards were bestowed upon by Estuko Tsugihara, President, International Public Relations Association, Akhilesh Mishra, Ambassador of India to Ireland and Dr. Ajit Pathak, President, Public Relations Society of India, virtually.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 01:56 AM IST