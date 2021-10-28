HPCL starts Vigilance Awareness Week by administering Integrity Pledge

The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021 is being observed from 26th October to 31st October, 2021 with the theme, “India @ 75 : Self Reliance with Integrity”, all across India. Various outreach programs have been planned across HPCL’s Refineries, Zonal Offices, Regional Offices, Terminals/Depots, LPG Plants, Pipeline Stations, Lube Plants, Aviation Service Facilities, Retail Outlets, LPG Distributorships, Lube Distributorships etc. At the onset of Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021, HPCL’s Director HR and Director Refineries administered Integrity Pledge to all employees thru VC from HQO, Mumbai, in the presence of Director Marketing and Chief Vigilance Officer.

HPCL continues to uphold integrity and transparency as the main pillars of our business processes and keep highest standards of ethics in all our endeavors.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 06:14 PM IST