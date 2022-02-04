HPCL Q3 gross sales at Rs. 103,080 crore

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has reported market sales for the period October – December 2021 (including exports) stood at 10.54 MMT as compared to 10.40 MMT for the same period of previous financial year. For the first time ever, HPCL exceeded Rs. One Lakh Crore mark in the quarterly sales figure. During the period October - December 2021 the Gross Sales is Rs. 103,080 crore as compared to Rs. 77,113 crore for the same period of previous financial year. Gross sales during the period Apr-Dec 2021 is Rs. 267,699 crore as compared to Rs. 184,338 crore for the same period of previous financial year.

HPCL has reported a 63 per cent decline in third quarter net profit as it booked inventory losses.

Net profit in October-December of Rs 869 crore compared with Rs 2,355 crore for the same period last year.

“The profit was affected primarily due to the price fluctuations in Q3 2021 leading to inventory losses compared to inventory gains in the corresponding period last year,” HPCL Chairman and Managing Director M K Surana told reporters here.

While refusing to give inventory loss numbers, he said the loss was on the marketing side — meaning it sold fuel at less than its cost.

This primarily would have been due to keeping petrol and diesel prices on hold despite international oil prices jumping above USD 90 per barrel. The firm earned USD 6.39 on turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel in October-December 2021 as against a refining margin of USD 1.87 a barrel for the same period in the previous year.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 03:32 PM IST