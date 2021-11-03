HPCL observes Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited observed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2021 (National Unity Day 2021) to commemorate the 146th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. On the occasion, C&MD, Functional Directors, CVO and other Officials present paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Thereafter, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas pledge was administered by C&MD and Director HR to all employees thru VC, in presence of Director Refineries, Director Marketing and Chief Vigilance Officer.

C&MD also addressed all the employees on the occasion focusing on the importance of Values and Integrity in the lives of all.

Nation commemorates Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on 31st October who significantly contributed towards Strengthening Unity, Integrity and Security of our Country.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:47 PM IST