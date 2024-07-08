HPCL Launches Swachhta Pakhwada with Impactful Walkathon and Human Chain Rally

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has taken a significant step in contributing to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by launching the Swachhta Pakhwada (Cleanliness Fortnight) from 1st to 15th July 2024. This initiative aims to raise mass awareness and engage the community, especially the youth, in promoting cleanliness and hygiene.

The event kicked off with a dynamic Walkathon and a Human Chain Rally at the iconic Marine Drive, Churchgate, Mumbai. S. Bharathan, Director-Refineries, and K.S. Shetty, Director-Human Resources, inaugurated the campaign by administering the Swachhta Pledge to HPCL employees and college students, emphasizing their commitment to a cleaner India.

Over 150 enthusiastic employees and National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers participated in the Walkathon, raising bilingual slogans that highlighted the importance of cleanliness and hygiene. The event culminated in the formation of a Human Chain along Marine Drive, symbolizing unity and collective effort in making Mumbai cleaner and healthier.

Senior HPCL officials flagged off the Walkathon, offering words of encouragement and support to the participants. Their presence underscored the corporation’s dedication to community involvement and environmental stewardship.

HPCL remains committed to driving the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan forward through continuous efforts and community-driven initiatives during Swachhta Pakhwada and beyond.