HPCL expands its footprint in Non-Fuel retailing

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., giving a further push to its ambitions in non-fuel retailing announced opening of two more Convenience Stores under its brand name ‘HaPpyShop’. The new HaPpyShop stores have been opened at Company’s Auto Care Centre, Bandra West in Mumbai and Millennium Retail Outlet in Visakhapatnam. The first Retail Store under brand name HaPpyShop was opened at the Company’s Retail Outlet at Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai in September, 2021 and the Store has been a huge hit amongst the residents of the locality. In addition to above, the Online Store at Madurai was also inaugurated marking the entry of HaPpyShop in purely online format also.

The Company has decided to set up its own chain of multi-channel Retail Stores under the brand name HaPpyShop for making available the products of daily need to its customers. The product range in each of the new Store has been meticulously planned to suit the tastes and preferences of the local neighborhoods. The Stores’ refreshing appearance and layout is well appreciated by the customers. The Stores are equipped with advanced technology to provide a seamless shopping experience to customers in the nearby areas.

Along with the experience of physical Store, they have the option of Online shopping with door delivery model. Customers will be able to browse & shop the merchandise on HPCL’s ‘HP Pay App’ (available on App Store & Play Store), and have goods delivered to their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, C&MD HPCL Surana said, “At HPCL, we are focused on giving a differentiated experience to the customers. HaPpyShops will provide a range of quality products to the customers at a great value.”

HPCL has also started marketing branded packaged drinking water under the name ‘Paani@Club HP’ at its Retail Outlets across the Country adding another offering in the customer convenience. The offering has been well accepted by the customers and is creating its own space.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:09 AM IST