HPCL celebrates its 47 glorious years of history

HPCL celebrated its 47 Glorious Years of rich History on its Foundation Day on July 15th, 2021 across the country at various Offices and locations. On the occasion, an event was organized for all the employees and their families to participate virtually from across the Country.

This year’s occasion has been more significant as HPCL as a Corporate, overcame the adversity of the Covid-19 Pandemic and rose to serve the Country in most difficult and trying circumstances, besides registering stupendous physical & financial performance.

During the event, HPCL’s C&MD M. K. Surana & Director – HR, Pushp Kumar Joshi administered Foundation Day pledge in presence of Director – Refineries & Director – Marketing, to the employees for continual commitment towards the growth of the Corporation. Subsequently, C&MD and Functional Directors addressed the employees highlighting past performance and outlook for the future. They congratulated all the employees and various stakeholders for their dedication & commitment to ensure that HPCL achieved outstanding results and remain steadfast on the path of accelerated growth.

They specifically thanked all the employees, Retail Outlet dealers, LPG Distributors and their staff for going beyond the call of duty to serve the Nation during the unprecedented times of Covid-19 Pandemic.