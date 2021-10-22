HPCL achieves maiden 100 TMT of gas sourcing & marketing

In the changing landscape in Energy sector, HPCL is committed towards expansion of Infrastructure to enhance its presence in Gas Value Chain. In this direction, HPCL has achieved its maiden 100 TMT of Gas sourcing & marketing during the current financial year.

HPCL had commenced its humble journey of souring of gas from domestic & international markets during 2020. Until today, HPCL has imported 10 LNG parcels from various countries such as Nigeria, Oman, USA, UAE, etc., in addition to sourcing of domestic Gas. The portfolio of Gas sourced is being marketed to various downstream customers through National Pipeline Grid. The Gas is marketed majorly in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to marketing to various customers, HPCL is expanding its presence in Gas Value Chain by setting up exclusive City Gas Distribution network in 10 geographical areas. With this HPCL would be present in 20 geographical areas and 34 Districts.

In addition to above, HPCL also recently commissioned its first Mother Station and City Gate Station in Sonipat District, which will give a boost to marketing of CNG volume and profitability.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 05:16 PM IST